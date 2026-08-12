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  • /Prakash Raj alleges voting rights being 'snatched' through SIR: 'You can't stop us from bringing you down'

Prakash Raj alleges voting rights being 'snatched' through SIR: 'You can't stop us from bringing you down'

Officials said verification by the Booth Level Officer found that Prakash Raj had permanently shifted from his registered address at Garden Apartment, No. 266.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Prakash Raj alleges voting rights being 'snatched' through SIR: 'You can't stop us from bringing you down'
Image Credit: Instagram File photo

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Prakash Raj alleges voting rights being 'snatched' through SIR: 'You can't stop us from bringing you down'
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