Prakash Raj confirms Dhruv Rathee to join anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru - Watch

New Delhi: Noted actor Prakash Raj is known for voicing his opinions publicly. He recently took to social media on Wednesday, urging people to join the anti-SIR protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. In a fresh video shared on X (formerly called Twitter), he confirmed that digital influencer and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is joining the protest.
Prakash Raj captioned his video on X: "Dhruv rathee with us in Bengaluru freedom park tomorrow.." He can be heard saying: "Hi everyone. In the morning video, I had promised you that we will be announcing a very special guest. A voice with a spine. Who will be joining us at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. That's none other than Dhruv Rathee. Dhruv Rathee first time in Bengaluru! In support of scrap SIR!"
Dhruv rathee with us in Bengaluru freedom park tomorrow.. https://t.co/9W4Jyj8uGw— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 7, 2026
Adding more, he said, "Please come in large numbers! Stand with all the cockroaches who will be there. Aishe Ghosh will be there. Neha Bora will be there. All young organisations will be there. Civil Society will be there. And the victims of SIR from across the districts of Karnataka will be there. Let's come together to raise our voice in solidarity against this draconian SIR!"
Please Come Tomorrow . 8 th October at freedom park in Bengaluru. Lets unite against this conspiracy called SIR #ScrapSIR #justasking https://t.co/PlsRjT4EKD— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 7, 2026
The anti-SIR protests led by the activist groups and the Opposition are against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. All those protesting against SIR accuse Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of alleged bias and demand his resignation, claiming the process undermines democratic integrity.
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have led large marches toward the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, resulting in clashes and detentions by the Delhi Police recently.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), headed by Abhijeet Dipke, has organized a mass Chappal protest and People's Tribunal at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 8, 2026, starting at 10:30 am.
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