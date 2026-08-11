Prakash Raj hits out after name disappears from Bengaluru voter list

Mumbai: Veteran actor Prakash Raj’s voter ID has been deleted from the Bengaluru constituency after the SIR (Special Intensive Revision).
On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera, as he revealed that his name has been removed from the voting list following th eSIR procedure. The move has robbed him of his basic constitutional right to vote, and it makes it even more concerning given that the actor was an MP candidate from the same constituency.
He said in the video, “Friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. Nice joke, no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency”.
He further mentioned, “I had my school in college, theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too. Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. What all documents do I have to show to get back my voter ID? Well, game on. But one little word. My friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just ask. Bye”.
The SIR has triggered serious concerns over voter deletions and procedural irregularities, particularly where large numbers of names have disappeared between preliminary and revised rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that deletions primarily involve deceased voters, people who have permanently shifted, duplicate entries and voters who could not be traced after repeated verification. However, the actor’s case doesn’t seem to fit anywhere in the framework of check and balance furnished by the ECI.
Critics of the SIR process have alleged inadequate verification, difficulties faced by genuine voters in submitting documents, and the possibility of eligible citizens being excluded. The magnitude of SIR irregularities is particularly high in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar, with Tamil Nadu alone seeing nearly 70 lakh names ultimately removed after SIR.
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