Prakash Raj hits out after name disappears from Bengaluru voter list

He further mentioned, “I had my school in college, theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too. Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. What all documents do I have to show to get back my voter ID? Well, game on. But one little word. My friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just ask. Bye”.