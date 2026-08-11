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Prakash Raj hits out after name disappears from Bengaluru voter list

Actor Prakash Raj took to social media to reveal that his name has been dropped from the Bengaluru electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, calling the deletion a "nice joke" and challenging authorities over disenfranchising citizens.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Prakash Raj hits out after name disappears from Bengaluru voter list
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Prakash Raj hits out after name disappears from Bengaluru voter list
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