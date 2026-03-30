Prakash Raj's mother passes away at 86; Pawan Kalyan expresses condolences

Prakash Raj's mother passes away: Veteran actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday morning. She reportedly breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru.

Pawan Kalyan Expresses Condolences

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, took to social media to mourn the loss. In his message, he expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to Prakash Raj and his family, praying for the departed soul to attain eternal peace.

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Final Moments and Family Response

According to a report by ZoomTV, Suvarnalatha passed away at home, prompting family members to rush to be by her side following the news. Her passing has left the family and close associates grieving.

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Suvarnalatha’s life was one of resilience. Born in Karnataka, she spent part of her childhood in an orphanage in Hubli. After completing her nursing education, she moved to Bengaluru, where she built her life and career.

A Personal Story Shared by Prakash Raj

In a 2018 international symposium on dementia, Prakash Raj spoke about a difficult phase in his mother’s life. He revealed that she underwent brain surgery to remove a cyst, which led to temporary memory loss. The experience deeply affected him, as he grappled with the possibility of his mother forgetting her family. He made efforts to help her reconnect with her past, including arranging interactions with her old school friends.

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About Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has enjoyed a long and successful career across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. Known for slipping effortlessly into a wide range of roles, he has played everything from menacing villains to layered character parts. Over the years, he has earned several major honours, including five National Film Awards for both acting and producing, and was once among the highest-paid character actors in the industry. Hindi audiences especially remember him as the ruthless Jaykant Shikre in Singham.