Pranit More deactivates Instagram amid backlash; Elvish Yadav slams comedian over viral biryani row

New Delhi: Over the past few weeks, comedian Pranit More has faced massive backlash on social media following a viral crowd-work clip from one of his shows.

The controversy erupted after 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said during the show that he went on a date with a woman, paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a "return" on his investment.

Following widespread criticism, Himanshu apologised and deleted his social media accounts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Pranit also issued an apology, stating that the audience member's comments did not reflect his views.

Pranit More deactivates Instagram

The comedian, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has now deactivated his Instagram account amid the backlash. Several social media influencers have criticised him for allegedly encouraging Himanshu's remarks and uploading the clip to his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Pranit issued a statement, writing, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd-work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward. I'm human, and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning," he added.

Pranit had around 3.8 million followers on Instagram before deactivating his account. His profile is no longer visible. However, his other Instagram account, maharashtrianbhau is active and has over 1 million followers, where he regularly shares stand-up comedy content.

Also Read: Kusha Kapila slams Pranit More on Rs 370 biryani remark: 'Uploading a clip like that is a choice'

Elvish Yadav slams Pranit More

Content creator Elvish Yadav also weighed in on the controversy, criticising both Himanshu and Pranit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:

Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.



Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.



Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

(Translation: "The ₹370 biryani exposed two things: one man believed consent had a price tag, and another comedian believed every uncomfortable silence could be saved with a laughter track. The biryani was cooked on slow fire, but the controversy was cooked by ego.")

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila also criticised the clip, arguing that uploading such content was a conscious choice and urging women to continue calling out offensive comedy online.