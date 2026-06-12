Pranit More Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says stand-up comedy must respect limits of decency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday weighed in on the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Pranit More, saying that while comedy should remain free and unrestricted, performers must be mindful of societal boundaries and basic standards of decency.

Case Filed Against Pranit More and Others

His remarks came a day after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated online from a comedy show held in Gurugram. The case was registered by the Nodal Cyber Police Station against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others.

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Addressing a media interaction, Fadnavis said that freedom of expression is a constitutional right, but it is accompanied by safeguards to prevent its misuse.

"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," he said.

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The Chief Minister noted that stand-up comedy is a widely enjoyed form of entertainment and said he personally watches such performances. However, he stressed that humour should not come at the cost of dignity or social responsibility.

"While everyone enjoys stand-up comedy, and I watch it myself, it is not right to violate societal boundaries or the limits of dignity in the pursuit of entertainment. That would amount to an injustice against people. Therefore, I feel that stand-up comedy should be performed with due regard for at least the minimum parameters of dignity," Fadnavis added.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR stems from videos and clips circulated on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by More. Authorities alleged that the content contained obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, potentially attracting provisions under criminal law.

About Pranit More's controversy

The controversy gained momentum after a clip from the show went viral online. In the video, an audience member reportedly claimed that he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani for a woman during a date and was therefore entitled to "recover" the amount, a remark widely interpreted as implying that he was owed physical intimacy in return.

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users and public figures condemning the comments as misogynistic and insensitive towards issues of consent. The debate has since triggered broader discussions about the limits of humour, accountability in stand-up comedy, and the responsibility of performers when addressing sensitive social issues.

(With ANI inputs)