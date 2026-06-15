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  • /Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: Kunickaa Sadanand drops new video amid controversy, says 'we must teach our sons...'

Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: Kunickaa Sadanand drops new video amid controversy, says 'we must teach our sons...'

Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: The controversy drew reactions from several celebrities, with opinions remaining sharply divided on both Pranit's conduct and the sincerity of his apologies.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: Kunickaa Sadanand drops new video amid controversy, says 'we must teach our sons...'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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