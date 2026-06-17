/Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: Who is Aishwarya Mohanraj? Her old comedy video clip on 'male babies' angers netizens

New Delhi: Amid the massive controversy related to comedian Pranit More over alleged objectionable remarks made during one of his recent shows, another stand-up comedian is under fire for her remarks. This time, an old clip of Aishwarya Mohanraj has resurfaced online, putting her under scanner.
Aishwarya Mohanraj was one of the top 10 contestants in Comicstaan and since then has written for shows like Son of Abish, Behti Naak, On Air with AIB, Comicstaan S02 and One Mic Stand. She has performed in various comedy venues including Canvas Laugh Club and NCPA, as per IMDb.
She is saying that when her brother was born, her mother wanted to cut his private part.— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 15, 2026
She started crying because she couldn't.
Now she said that when she has a son in the future, she'll fulfill her mother's dream.
A man will never even think about making such a statement… pic.twitter.com/wmQsmAlGLe
For the unversed, comedienne Aishwarya Mohanraj is facing immense backlash for a comedy set she did on the reality show years back. The old resurfaced clipping is from the first episode of Comicstaan Season 1.
In the now viral video, she can be seen joking about her brother’s birth, adding that her mom wanted to cut his private parts but was unable to do so. Aishwarya then candidly adds that if she has a son in the future, she will fulfil her mother’s wishes.
Netizens slammed the content and fellow comedians for laughing at the joke, by calling it 'double standard'.
The Pranit More controversy is surrounding the alleged objectionable remarks made during his stand-up act. Social media reactions strongly came out after a 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said during the show that he went on a date with a woman, paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a 'return' on his investment.
Following widespread criticism, Himanshu apologised and deleted his social media accounts.
The Maharashtra Home Department has directed a detailed investigation into the video content available on his social media accounts and other digital platforms. The investigation has been handed over to the Maharashtra Cyber Police. The cyber team will now examine videos from various shows of the comedian, viral video clips, and other online content as part of the probe.
A separate clip from the same stand-up drew legal attention involving Dr Sejal Pawar, who allegedly made remarks referencing medical cadavers during a crowd interaction segment.
The comments, which surfaced on social media, were criticised by sections of the medical community for being insensitive toward deceased bodies and violating ethical standards of medical practice. The clip also sparked public backlash, leading to an apology from her on social media.
Meanwhile, Pranit More issued an apology on Saturday amid mounting criticism over the viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' clip, saying he deserved the backlash and requested people to give him one more chance.
In a video shared on Instagram, More said: "I wanted to talk to all of you about this, but my Instagram account was suspended. You have seen the crowd-work video circulating on social media, and I have been receiving a lot of hate because of it."
The comedian admitted that he made a mistake by not intervening when inappropriate remarks were made during the performance.
(With ANI inputs)
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