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  • /Pranit More Show Controversy: Himanshu Jangra makes shocking revelation on ‘viral 370 biryani dating story’ amidst backlash

Pranit More Show Controversy: Himanshu Jangra makes shocking revelation on ‘viral 370 biryani dating story’ amidst backlash

After Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani crowd-work controversy went viral, Himanshu Jangra, who is facing an FIR and was reportedly fired from his job, said he regrets attending the show and admitted that parts of his dating story were “improvised” for entertainment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Pranit More Show Controversy: Himanshu Jangra makes shocking revelation on ‘viral 370 biryani dating story’ amidst backlash
Image Credit: (Image: @starvik.design/@pranit.more/Instagram)

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