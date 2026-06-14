/Pranit More Show Controversy: Himanshu Jangra makes shocking revelation on ‘viral 370 biryani dating story’ amidst backlash

Himanshu Jangra, who is facing an FIR over remarks made during a viral crowd-work segment from comedian Pranit More’s show, has said he regrets attending the event and claims parts of the dating anecdote he shared on stage were “improvised” for entertainment.
Jangra, who was later reportedly fired from his job at a Gurugram-based company and faced heavy trolling online, addressed the controversy in a joint video posted on Instagram by him and the company.
“Maine jo waha pe story batayi… haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha… but jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi,” he said, adding that the narrative was altered for comedic effect.
He said he attended the show after watching previous episodes where audience members often shared dark humour-based anecdotes, and apologised for his remarks, admitting he used inappropriate words.
“Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the… wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha,” he said, stressing there was no intention to cause harm.
Speaking about the fallout, Jangra said the backlash had intensified over the past two weeks and even reached his hometown.
“Pichle do hafton se bohot zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe… ghar pe kisi ko nahi pata tha,” he said, adding that his family only learned about the controversy later through relatives and neighbours.
He said his parents were initially supportive but became deeply concerned after learning he had lost his job.
“Jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikal diya gaya hai to wo bohot tensed ho gaye… ab bohot zyada regret feel hota hai,” he added.
The company, in a caption accompanying the joint video, said the conversation was meant to provide context and did not represent endorsement of any statement or action, urging viewers to avoid harassment.
Pranit More also issued a public apology, saying he should have intervened during the crowd-work segment and that he “got carried away” as the audience laughed.
He called it a “lapse in judgement” and apologised to those who were hurt by the incident.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against More, Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar and others over alleged obscene and objectionable content linked to the show under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act.
Separately, KEM Hospital and Medical College placed Sejal Pawar on a 15-day compulsory leave pending inquiry, while a committee has been recommended for further investigation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and should not violate others’ dignity.
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