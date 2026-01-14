Prashant Tamang’s Sister Anupama Gurung Mourns His Death, Fans Pay Final Respects In Darjeeling

Darjeeling : Anupama Gurung, the sister of late actor and singer Prashant Tamang, expressed her sorrow at the demise of her brother, who passed away on January 11.



While referring to the singer's grand final rites in Darjeeling, Anupama Gurung shared that they have been receiving condolence messages from Prashant Tamang's fans worldwide.



Anupama Gurung, while talking to ANI, said, "Nothing can make up for this loss, but you should know how much respect my brother earned and how much fame he achieved. Wherever he is, his name will live on forever. People worldwide are messaging and calling us and expressing their grief."



Meanwhile, the actor's mortal remains were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning. BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and many other prominent figures from the entertainment community were present to pay final respects to the late singer.

The Tamang's mortal remains were later brought to his residence in Darjeeling for the fans to offer their last respect today.

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and told ANI, "At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang was declared dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC."



"Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we can determine the cause of death. His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he added.



Addressing speculation about his sudden death, Martha Aley clarified that no suspicious circumstances were involved.



"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.



Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'. He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.