Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess makes it to Barack Obama's list of favourite songs of 2019

New Delhi: Indian singer and song-writer Prateek Kuhad, who rose to fame after his album In Tokens and Charms got international recognition in 2015, featured in former President of United States of America, Barack Obama's list of favourite songs.

Prateek took to Twitter and expressed his joy over featuring in Obama's list. He re-tweeted Obama's tweet and wrote, "This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you

@barackobama

, thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Earlier, Obama had shared the list of his favourite songs of 2019. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.

Cold Mess is a romantic number sung and composed by Prateek Kuhad. The music video features Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain.