Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2860886https://zeenews.india.com/people/prateik-babbar-and-priya-banerjee-drop-unseen-pics-from-their-mehendi-ceremony-2860886.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PRATEIK BABBAR

Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee Drop Unseen Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony!

Prateik made his relationship with Priya official on Valentine's Day last year. 

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 08:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee Drop Unseen Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee treated fans with some new pictures from their mehendi ceremony. On Tuesday, the actor couple shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Mehendi #priyaKAprateik."

Prateik and Priya are twinning in red outfits. In one picture, they share a sweet kiss. In another photo, Priya showed off her minimal mehendi with Prateik.

Netizens pour congratulatory comments and shower love with red heart emojis on the post. Prateik married Priya on Valentine's Day and shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.
"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK