Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859115https://zeenews.india.com/people/prateik-babbar-priya-banerjee-s-valentine-s-day-wedding-in-ivory-ensembles-wins-hearts-see-pics-2859115.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PRATEIK BABBAR MARRIES PRIYA BANERJEE

Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee’s Valentine’s Day Wedding In Ivory Ensembles Wins Hearts - See Pics!

On Friday evening, Prateik and Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news. 

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 09:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee’s Valentine’s Day Wedding In Ivory Ensembles Wins Hearts - See Pics! (Image: @_prat/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with Priya Banerjee. On Friday evening, Prateik and Priya took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They even shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony. "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds.

"Congratulations...best wishes to you two," a fan wrote.

Actors Bobby Deol and Karan Tacker dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK