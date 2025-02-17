Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Reacts To Not Inviting Babbar’s For Their Wedding

Mumbai: Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s intimate wedding on February 14 sparked speculation about the absence of Prateik’s father, Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings, Aarya and Juhi Babbar. Addressing the rumours, Priya clarified that all the important family members were present at their wedding and celebrations.

She stated, “There was absolutely no family member missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don’t know why these rumours about ‘family members’ being absent are circulating. Our families were there, including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani, and everyone who matters to us. There was absolutely no one from our family who was missing.”



Speaking to Hindustan Times, Priya expressed that being married to Prateik doesn’t feel any different since they have been together for almost five years.

“Honestly, being married to Prateik doesn’t feel any different. We have been together for a very long time—almost five years—and we’ve lived under the same roof. More than that, I feel like I have known him forever. It feels the same,” she shared.

Prateik, on the other hand, added a more poetic take on their union, saying, “It feels like I have done this a thousand times before. This is like another lifetime, another universe. I feel like I marry her in every lifetime and every universe. This is just another one, and there are many more to go.”

The couple opted for a low-key wedding, attended only by their closest family and friends. Despite the rumours of some close family members not attending, Priya and Prateik emphasized that their ceremony was filled with love, joy, and the presence of their most cherished people.

The couple, who have been together for several years, made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day last year.