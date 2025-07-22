Prateik Chaudhary Explains Why He Turned Down Role In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Chaudhary has opened up about his decision to turn down the much-talked-about reboot “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.”

In a candid conversation with IANS, he shared the reasons behind stepping away from the project, despite the buzz surrounding the iconic show’s return. When asked about his excitement for the return of the show with Smriti Irani’s much-anticipated comeback, Prateik stated, “I am very excited as Smriti Mam is making a comeback. I just hope the audience loves the show as they loved it before.”

The actor also revealed that he was also approached for a role in the new season. However, he turned down the offer as the part didn’t feel substantial enough, and there were also scheduling conflicts at the time. As a result, Prateik chose to pass on the opportunity.

“Yes, I was also offered a part but that was not substantial enough and the date was also not matching, So I said no.”

The much-awaited “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2” is all set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. Leading the return are Smriti Irani, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, and Amar Upadhyay, once again stepping into the shoes of Mihir Virani. The new season also stars Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

Earlier, on July 10, Ekta Kapoor had penned a lengthy note on Instagram where she revealed why she initially said no to the idea of relaunching her iconic TV show. An excerpt from her post read, “Why Kyunki, Why Now? When the 25th year of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no! Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia. It always remains supreme. How I remember my childhood and how it really was, will always be different.”

“Also, the television space has changed. Once dependent on 9 cities, audiences now consume content in fragments, scattered across platforms. Would this shake the legacy of Kyunki, the iconic TRP no one ever achieved before and after? But was that truly the legacy of the show? Was it just a show with high numbers? Research carried out by an international body once concludes that the show gave a voice to women in Indian homes. Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar ki.”