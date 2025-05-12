Prateik Smita Patil Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Father Raj Babbar To His Wedding

New Delhi: Prateik Smita Patil finally reveals the real reason why he didn't invite father Raj Babbar to his wedding. The Babbar family earlier made headlines when Prateik Babbar married Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day (February 14), 2025. The dreamy wedding was attended by close family and friends from the industry at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil’s house in Mumbai. The Sikandar actor opened up about his family dynamics and cleared the air about why he chose not to invite Raj Babbar to his wedding.

Prateik Babbar Opens Up About Not Inviting Father Raj Babbar

Prateik, while recalling his decision not to invite his father Raj Babbar and other family members to his private wedding ceremony—held at his late mother Smita Patil's home—strongly dismissed any personal rift or estrangement. In an interview with Zoom, Prateik said, “My father’s wife (Nadira) and my mother (Smita Patil) had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that, if you dig out 38–40 years ago. I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function.”

He further added, “I just thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house after everything that went on between them. Absolutely, it wasn’t right. The right thing to do was what we did, and then if—obviously now—circumstances are different, everything has gone south, and it’s extremely complicated. But it’s not for me. I’m still the same.”

Prateik Calls It 'Best Decision'

Prateik called it the best decision made by him and his wife. He said, “It wasn’t about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes… I’m sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother, bring me up. I’m sorry.”

“That was the best decision my wife and I made. And it could have been a very, very subtle scenario, and everything could have been subtle. But people are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse, and it was just distasteful. I think that bitter taste has remained,” he further added.

Babbar Family Dynamics

The dynamics of the Babbar family are now known and were highlighted when Raj Babbar, Arya Babbar, and Juhi Babbar were not invited to the Prateik–Priya Banerjee wedding, creating a stir on social media.

For the unversed, Raj Babbar first married Nadira Babbar in 1975, and he shares two children with her: Juhi Babbar and Arya Babbar. He later tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983 and welcomed their son, Prateik, in 1986. However, Smita passed away the same year due to childbirth complications. Raj Babbar and Nadira reconciled a few years later. Prateik felt it was not appropriate to involve his father and his family at his mother’s house.

Prateik later changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil. Talking to TOI, he said, “I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad.”

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in Sikandar, which also stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles.