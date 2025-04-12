Pratik Gandhi Lauds Co-Star Yami Gautam, Calls Her 'One Of The Most Talented Actors'

New Delhi: Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry. Yami has carved out a niche for herself by constantly picking strong scripts and playing characters that shoulder a film throughout.

The actor has been on a roll with her recent ventures, each becoming a success and receiving allclaim from all over the world. One such streaming hit was Yami Gautam's Dhoom Dhaam which released on Netflix earlier this year. Yami is seen sharing a hilarious chemistry in this romantic-comedy with her co-star Pratik Gandhi.

Talking about the experience of working with Yami, Pratik Gandhi said, ''Oh, amazing experience! Yami is another…. She is brilliant in whatever she does. And, if we see her filmography she's proved time and again that she is the one of the most talented actors we have in this generation.''

Yami with her choices has really amped up the quality of scripts and portrayal of women in Indian cinema. She has cemented herself as one of the best actresses in India. Reflecting on Yami’s career, Pratik further added,” Last year was phenomenal for her like (Article) 370 and everything worked out very well. She has created her own niche,”

The duo of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi was widely loved by the audiences. Their onscreen chemistry gave the audience perfect couple goals. Talking about Yami’s nature and her conduct, the co-star said, “At the same time her approach is very simple she's very approachable as an actor and when you have to you know when both two actors have to work together and create some some emotions especially humor it is very important that you gel even off camera yes so that ,that happened with Yami and I enjoy the whole process.”

The fans of the versatile actor continue to shower her work with love and appreciation and can’t wait to see what their favorite star has in store for them.