Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2851418https://zeenews.india.com/people/pratik-gandhi-was-not-comfortable-kissing-vidya-balan-in-their-film-due-to-this-reason-2851418.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PRATIK GANDHI

Pratik Gandhi Was Not Comfortable Kissing Vidya Balan In Their Film Due To This Reason

Pratik Gandhi opens up about not being comfortable doing a kissing scene with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pratik Gandhi Was Not Comfortable Kissing Vidya Balan In Their Film Due To This Reason Instagram

Mumbai: Pratik Gandhi, known for his stellar performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, recently opened up about feeling hesitant while shooting an intimate scene with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actor, who has built a strong reputation with his powerful performances, admitted that he had never filmed a kissing scene before, which made him uncomfortable. However, it was Vidya Balan who helped him navigate the situation with ease and confidence.

In an interview with Lehren TV, Pratik candidly discussed his initial hesitation about performing a kissing scene. He revealed that despite being a professional actor, he had personal reservations about on-screen intimacy. Since Do Aur Do Pyaar marked his first time doing such a scene, he felt nervous. However, Vidya Balan’s reassuring presence and guidance helped him get through it.

He praised Vidya for her supportive nature, calling her an incredible co-star who made him feel comfortable. According to Pratik, Vidya handled the situation with grace and professionalism. She understood his inhibitions and ensured that the scene was executed in a way that felt natural and comfortable for both actors. She maneuvered the scene so well, making sure that he didn’t feel awkward. 

Despite having a fresh pairing and an interesting storyline, Do Aur Do Pyaar struggled to make an impact at the box office. The film failed to attract large audiences, and its earnings remained underwhelming. However, both Vidya and Pratik received critical acclaim for their performances. Many praised their on-screen chemistry and the emotional depth they brought to their characters. 

While Do Aur Do Pyaar underperformed, Vidya Balan bounced back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which turned out to be a massive hit. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, revived the franchise with an exciting new twist.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK