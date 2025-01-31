Pratik Gandhi Was Not Comfortable Kissing Vidya Balan In Their Film Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Pratik Gandhi, known for his stellar performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, recently opened up about feeling hesitant while shooting an intimate scene with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actor, who has built a strong reputation with his powerful performances, admitted that he had never filmed a kissing scene before, which made him uncomfortable. However, it was Vidya Balan who helped him navigate the situation with ease and confidence.

In an interview with Lehren TV, Pratik candidly discussed his initial hesitation about performing a kissing scene. He revealed that despite being a professional actor, he had personal reservations about on-screen intimacy. Since Do Aur Do Pyaar marked his first time doing such a scene, he felt nervous. However, Vidya Balan’s reassuring presence and guidance helped him get through it.

He praised Vidya for her supportive nature, calling her an incredible co-star who made him feel comfortable. According to Pratik, Vidya handled the situation with grace and professionalism. She understood his inhibitions and ensured that the scene was executed in a way that felt natural and comfortable for both actors. She maneuvered the scene so well, making sure that he didn’t feel awkward.

Despite having a fresh pairing and an interesting storyline, Do Aur Do Pyaar struggled to make an impact at the box office. The film failed to attract large audiences, and its earnings remained underwhelming. However, both Vidya and Pratik received critical acclaim for their performances. Many praised their on-screen chemistry and the emotional depth they brought to their characters.

While Do Aur Do Pyaar underperformed, Vidya Balan bounced back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which turned out to be a massive hit. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, revived the franchise with an exciting new twist.