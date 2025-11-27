Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989641https://zeenews.india.com/people/pray-for-him-palaash-muchhal-s-cousin-defends-singer-amid-wedding-rumours-2989641.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SMRITI MANDHANA WEDDING

“Pray For Him”: Palaash Muchhal’s Cousin Defends Singer Amid Wedding Rumours

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding celebrations came to a sudden halt after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill, triggering online rumours and speculation against Palash. The families have asked for privacy and requested people not to judge based on assumptions. 

|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

“Pray For Him”: Palaash Muchhal’s Cousin Defends Singer Amid Wedding Rumours

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer Palash Muchhal’s wedding and all the chaos around it have been stirring headlines for the last two days.  

The celebrations had come to an abrupt halt when Smriti’s father fell seriously ill just during the occasion. Further, the sudden turn of events sparked a lot of online speculation, followed by many rumours floating around, leading to a backlash against Palaash Muchhal. The singer was accused of cheating on Smriti, but nothing has been proven yet.

The composer, after Mandhana’s father, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after returning from the wedding venue in Sangli on Sunday. The singer reportedly has been admitted due to severe exhaustion. The situation looked intense when Smriti and other members of the family removed all content related to the wedding from their respective social media accounts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Now coming out in support of Palaash, his cousin Neeti Tak has taken to her social media account in his defence. She wrote, “Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth… Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”

On the 25th of November, Palash’s sister and famous singer Palak Muchhal had requested privacy. She said, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.” Smriti and Palaash were set to get married on November 23.

Their pre-wedding festivities, from their haldi to their sangeet, were seen going viral over social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even sent a letter to the couple ahead of their wedding to congratulate them and also wish them luck for their journey together.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Radiant skin
CONCEALERS TO SHOP IN 2025: FOR CAMERA-READY LOOK
Imran Khan Health Update
Adiala Jail Forced To Issue Statement On Imran Khan Amid Viral Rumours
US President Donald Trump
Trump Denounces White House Shooting, Says ‘Suspect Is From Hellhole Afghan'
Women handbags
Stylish Women’s Laptop Handbags to Buy on Amazon
Bangladesh
Massive Fire Leaves Thousands Homeless In Dhaka
Tirumala Laddoo adulteration
Tirumala Laddoo Adulteration Row: YSRCP Questions Transparency of Testing
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu Teen Arrested For Alleged Ties To Pakistan-Based Radicalisers
women kurtas
Stylish Women’s Kurtas to Buy on Amazon
Cyclone Ditwah track
Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep Depression To Intensify, Chennai, TN Coast On Alert
women sweatshirts
Trendy Women’s Sweatshirts and Sweaters to Buy on Amazon