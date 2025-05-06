Preggers Kiara Advani Glows In Gaurav Gupta Couture At Her Met Gala 2025 Debut

New Delhi: Kiara Advani made a breathtaking debut at the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” showcasing Indian excellence on fashion’s biggest global stage. In a historic moment, she became the first Indian actress to grace the Met Gala carpet with her baby bump, adding depth and symbolism to an already iconic appearance. Draped in a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, Kiara’s look celebrated both her cultural roots and her personal evolution.

Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Look

Expecting her first child, Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the red carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood. Her ensemble, titled Bravehearts, was more than fashion—it was a tribute to femininity, lineage, and transformation. Crafted with sculptural precision, the gown featured an antique gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals. Two symbolic forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—were linked by a chain umbilical cord, visually narrating the bond of motherhood.

The look also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape—a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world. By blending Indian craftsmanship with global symbolism, Kiara’s appearance was both a personal milestone and a powerful cultural statement.

Kiara Advani On Her Debut

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara Advani says, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code ‘Tailored for You.’ Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.”

Already celebrated in the Indian film industry for her versatility, Kiara has now carved a place for herself in international fashion. Representing Indian couture with pride, she redefined what it means to walk the Met steps—not just as a celebrity, but as a woman embracing her power, identity, and future.