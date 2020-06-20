हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Preggers Natasa Stankovic and beau Hardik Pandya soak in love with a bouquet of red roses, pics go viral!

Preggers Natasa Stankovic got a lovely surprise by beau Hardik Pandya and guess what it was? 

Preggers Natasa Stankovic and beau Hardik Pandya soak in love with a bouquet of red roses, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic's sudden baby announcement took fans by surprise. The couple shared the pregnancy together by posting the same post on social media. Ever since the announcement, the adorable couple has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, making fans go weak in the knees.

Preggers Natasa Stankovic got a lovely surprise by beau Hardik Pandya and guess what it was? Well, beautiful huge red roses bouquets smiling at her. Check out these viral pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happiness in life

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaNatasa StankovicNatasa Stankovic picshardik pandya natasa stankovicAly Goniviral picTrending
