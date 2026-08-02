/Pregnant Deepika Padukone shares hilarious parenting struggle while expecting her second baby

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood yet again as she will soon be welcoming her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. Although the 'Piku' actress has refrained from sharing pictures of herself on social media lately, she keeps her Instagram family hooked with a couple of relatable posts highlighting the various struggles of pregnancy. On Sunday, Deepika took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped another fun glimpse of her challenging yet fruitful pregnancy journey.