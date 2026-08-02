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Pregnant Deepika Padukone shares hilarious parenting struggle while expecting her second baby

Deepika Padukone gave fans another relatable glimpse into her second pregnancy by sharing a funny post about carrying her toddler despite pregnancy restrictions. The actress is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh while balancing motherhood with daughter Dua.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Pregnant Deepika Padukone shares hilarious parenting struggle while expecting her second baby
Image Credit: Deepika Padukone, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pregnant Deepika Padukone shares hilarious parenting struggle while expecting her second baby
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