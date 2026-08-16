Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport; Ranveer Singh accompanies expectant mom

Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport; Ranveer Singh accompanies expectant mom

Pregnant actress Deepika Padukone was recently snapped making a stylish, low-key appearance at the Mumbai airport while husband Ranveer Singh dropped her off in their car.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport; Ranveer Singh accompanies expectant mom
Image Credit: @instant bollywood/instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport; Ranveer Singh accompanies expectant mom
2
3
4
5