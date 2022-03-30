Pregnant Sonam Kapoor schooled for not wearing mask, hubby Anand Ahuja responds

New Delhi: After announcing her pregnancy, actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja made their first public appearance at an event. The parents-to-be walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles as they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Anand shared the photos of the same on his Instagram and captioned his post, “You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky”. Sonam, who is full of love for Anand, commenting on the post wrote, “You’re so Hot” and “Obsessed with you”.

Check out the post:

In the photo the couple is not wearing a mask. Though Sonam can be seen holding one in her hand. One user took to the comment section of the post to school the couple and asked them to take precautions and wear a mask. “@ anandahuja and @ Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID s still around,” commented a user.

To which Anand personally responded and wrote, “yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced pregnancy earlier this month in an adorable post featuring both of them. They captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." They added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #comingthisfall2022.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film ‘Blind’.