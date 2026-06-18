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Preity Zinta moves court against AI-generated content, alleges damage to reputation

Actress Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging that AI-generated content circulating online has violated her personality rights, copyright, and damaged her reputation.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Preity Zinta moves court against AI-generated content, alleges damage to reputation
Image Credit: Pic Credit: (IANS, Preity G Zinta/Instagram)

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