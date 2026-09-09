Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta has opened up about the changes she has witnessed in Bollywood throughout her journey in the film industry. Looking back at her career, which began in the late 1990s, the actress reflected on how filmmaking, technology and storytelling have evolved over the years. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Preity recalled being part of a period when the industry was undergoing several significant changes. From the introduction of live sound to the transition from film cameras to digital technology, she said filmmaking has come a long way.