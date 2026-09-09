Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Preity Zinta reveals Bollywood's focus has changed to India’s pride and history

Preity Zinta has reflected on her 28-year journey in Bollywood, revealing how filmmaking, technology and storytelling have evolved from film cameras and dubbing to digital filmmaking and live sound, while noting the industry’s growing focus on India-centric stories.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Preity Zinta reveals Bollywood's focus has changed to India’s pride and history
Image Credit: Preity Zinta, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Preity Zinta reveals Bollywood's focus has changed to India’s pride and history
2
3
4
5