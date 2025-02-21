Preity Zinta Reveals Slapping Shah Rukh Khan on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Sets Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share an interesting behind-the-scenes moment from Karan Johar’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK). In a tweet, she revealed that she accidentally slapped Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) for real during a scene.

According to Zinta, the slap was not intentional. She explained that SRK wanted the moment to feel authentic, which led her to actually hit him during filming. She humorously added that it “was not pretty either,” hinting that the impact was stronger than expected. She took to her X account and revealed it when questioned by a fan on the same, "Oops ! I did actually Slap Srk in Kank …. Not cuz I wanted to but cuz he wanted it to be real and that was not pretty either!'

Oops ! I did actually Slap Srk in Kank …. Not cuz I wanted to but cuz he wanted it to be real and that was not pretty either. Preity G Zinta realpreityzinta February 21 2025



This isn’t the first time Preity Zinta has had an unexpected on-set slap incident. In another tweet, she recalled a moment from her early acting days in the film Kya Kehna (2000), where she mistakenly slapped a co-star, the vice principal in the movie, too hard. She admitted that she was new to acting and didn’t know how to time her slap properly, leading to an unintentional real hit.

Zinta called this a case of “filmy karma,” as she later found herself on the receiving end of multiple slaps in different films—this time by trained actors who knew exactly how to make the scene look real without actually hurting anyone.

The actress’s confession quickly went viral, with fans reacting with amusement and admiration for the dedication actors put into their craft.

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan have shared great on-screen chemistry in multiple films, including Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Their camaraderie continues to be appreciated by fans, both on and off-screen.