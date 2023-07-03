Preity Zinta Unveils Her ‘Weekend Vibe’ In Heart-Warming Family Photo

Preity Zinta is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Even though she has been away from the limelight for the past few years, she is quite active on social media. Time and again, Preity Zinta keeps her fans updated about her life through her posts. The actress is married to Gene Goodenough and is often seen sharing glimpses of their twins, Jai and Gia, on Instagram. Now, Preity gave her fans a sneak peek into her weekend time with Gene, Jai, and Gia and shared a family picture on Instagram.

Preity Zinta’s ‘weekend vibes’

In an Instagram post, Preity Zinta was seen sharing a picture with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and her kids, Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough. The family was seen taking a stroll on the streets of Los Angeles, USA. The couple was seen wearing matching black outfits with caps on their heads. Even though the faces of the children were not revealed, the little ones were seen sitting inside a stroller. Preity Zinta captioned the post, "Weekend vibe #earlymornings #ting" with a heart emoji.



Preity Zinta’s fans were delighted to see the actress with her family and took to the comment section to praise them.

One user wrote, "Awwwww…Babies day out.”

Another user commented, "Maam you are my all time favourite actress.”

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, and the couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2021. Currently, the actress usually lives in the USA with her family but is often found travelling to India. Recently, the couple was on a family trip to India and shared a lot of glimpses from the trip.

Preity Zinta and husband’s hike together in Dharamshala

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a clip of her hiking with her husband in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. In the caption, she shared about her experience and the sheer joy of being a mountain girl. She wrote, "The hike in Dharamshala felt like heaven. I wish could have stayed longer. Cities and concrete jungles never felt like homes. I am and will always be a mountain girl and nature lover. #AmazingHimachal #Dharamshala #hike #heaven #throwback #ting"

Preity Zinta Meets Dalai Lama

In another post, Preity Zinta also shared her experience of meeting the Dalai Lama. In the caption, she wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting.”