Preity Zinta slams intrusive paparazzi culture, says constant following feels 'scary'

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta recently spoke openly about fame, privacy and dealing with paparazzi during an interactive session with fans on X. The actress shared that life is now a "balancing act" for her as she tries to stay connected with fans while also protecting her personal space.

During the session, a user asked her, "Between fame, privacy, and peace of mind... which one did you have to sacrifice the most?" Preity replied that she does not look at her life in terms of sacrifice, but as something she has learned to handle with time.

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Talking about setting "boundaries" and protecting her family, Preity said, "Nothing is a sacrifice.... I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures, but at the same time, one has to set boundaries with people & the media."

"I don't like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that's non-negotiable) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I'm in a rush to catch a plane or when I'm in a temple, the actress added.

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The actress also spoke honestly about how some paparazzi behaviour can feel "scary" and "unnerving" for her.

She said she is comfortable with photographers at public events, but does not like being followed in private spaces.

"I also don't like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it's scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it's not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving."

"I'm absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it's a bit too much. I'm also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime ! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I'm not complaining, just being honest about how I feel," she further said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in 'Lahore 1947.' The film is expected to release in theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day week.