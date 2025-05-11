Advertisement
PREITY ZINTA

Preity Zinta Thanks Spectators For Staying Calm PBKS-DC IPL 2025 Match Abandonment, Says Sorry For Her...

Actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta thanked fans and officials after the abrupt cancellation of the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC in Dharamshala due to security concerns.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
Preity Zinta Thanks Spectators For Staying Calm PBKS-DC IPL 2025 Match Abandonment, Says Sorry For Her...

Mumbai: Actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta addressed fans following the sudden cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dharamshala stadium earlier this week.

The match was halted after just 10.1 overs due to security concerns related to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan along the border.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram account to thank her fans and also apologise for being 'curt' and saying "no to pictures" at the moment.

Thanking everyone who helped with the safe evacuation, the actress, in her tweet, wrote, "Finally back home after a crazy few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways and our Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams, officials, and families leave Dharamshala safely, swiftly, and comfortably. A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr. Arun Dhumal, BCCI, our CEO Mr. Satish Menon, and the operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for coordinating the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely and in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well."

She added, "Finally, to all the people at the Dharamshala stadium--thank you, thank you, thank you for not panicking and avoiding any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I'm sorry I was a bit curt and said no to pictures with everyone, but the priority at the time was the safety of everyone, and it was my duty and responsibility to ensure everyone stayed safe. Thank you for making it possible. Love you all! Ting!"

Check out her post

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off on Thursday night amid rising security concerns following a serious escalation along the Indo-Pak border.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also suspended all IPL 2025 matches for a week. 

