Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta vacays with 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough: Sun, snow and smiles

Preity Zinta has given fans a glimpse of her vacation with Gene Goodenough, and she sure is having a gala this winter.

Preity Zinta vacays with &#039;pati parmeshwar&#039; Gene Goodenough: Sun, snow and smiles
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realpz

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta has given fans a glimpse of her vacation with husband Gene Goodenough, and she sure is having a gala this winter.

"Sun, snow and smiles… so much to be grateful for #Patiparmeshwar #Thanksgiving #Break #Ting," she wrote, sharing a picture of herself with her husband.

In the picture, the couple stands in the snow. Preity wears a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while Gene is seen in a black jacket and cap. The actress also shared a video where they are seen throwing snowballs at each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

"Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #PatiParmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting," she wrote with the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Recently, Preity shared that she is missing the days when pandemic was a word in textbooks and safety was taken for granted.

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta husband Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta vacation pics
Bollywood drugs case: Kshitij Prasad gets bail after two months
