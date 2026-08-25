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  • /Preity Zinta visits Kanapathy temple in Paris on ‘Sawan Somwar”, says ‘Who would have thought’

Preity Zinta visits Kanapathy temple in Paris on ‘Sawan Somwar”, says ‘Who would have thought’

Kanapathy Temple in Paris is formally known as Sri Manika Vinayakar Alayam or simply the Ganesh Temple.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Preity Zinta visits Kanapathy temple in Paris on ‘Sawan Somwar”, says ‘Who would have thought’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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