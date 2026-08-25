/Preity Zinta visits Kanapathy temple in Paris on ‘Sawan Somwar”, says ‘Who would have thought’

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta visited the Kanapathy Temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan and shared a glimpse of her spiritual outing on her social media account. Preity shared a video documenting her visit to the temple, where she was seen offering prayers, lighting diyas and seeking blessings. Dressed in white, the actress was seen participating in the rituals at the temple.
Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “Who would have thought that I would end up going to the most beautiful Indian temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan. This last Minute plan overwhelmed me cuz I had a feeling that I was always meant to come here."
“Wow ! The divine and the universe work in unexpected ways.My short trip to Paris has turned out to be extremely sweet after this visit. If you are in Paris do check out the Kanapathy Temple folks. I’m sure you will love it just the way I did.”
“Thank you my darling @shailzaswami for taking me here & for making my trip. I’m smiling ear to ear. Ting ! Har Har Mahadev.”
The actress' post offered a glimpse into her spiritual side as she described that the plan was very last-minute and the temple visit felt as if she was “always meant to” experience.
Preity has often spoken about her faith and spirituality.
On the work front, Preity recently made her return to the big screen after an eight-year gap with director Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947.
The film, which released on August 14, stars Preity alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and others.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 features Preity as Hamida, the wife of Sunny Deol's character.
The film is produced by Aamir Khan and marks Preity's comeback to cinema after quite a few years away from the big screen.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.