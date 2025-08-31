Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953930https://zeenews.india.com/people/prem-sagar-son-of-legendary-filmmaker-ramanand-sagar-passes-away-arun-govil-offers-condolences-2953930.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
PREM SAGAR

Prem Sagar, Son Of Legendary Filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away; Arun Govil Offers Condolences

Prem Sagar, veteran producer and cinematographer, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away today. According to reports, he took his last breath at 10 AM on Sunday. NDTV reported that he had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated in Juhu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prem Sagar, Son Of Legendary Filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away; Arun Govil Offers Condolences(Source:X)

New Delhi: Prem Sagar, veteran producer and cinematographer, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away today. According to reports, he took his last breath at 10 AM on Sunday. NDTV reported that he had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated in Juhu.

The film and television fraternity is mourning the loss of the noted cinematographer, who carried forward the Sagar family’s legacy in Indian television and cinema.

(This is a developing copy)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK