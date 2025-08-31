Prem Sagar, Son Of Legendary Filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away; Arun Govil Offers Condolences

New Delhi: Prem Sagar, veteran producer and cinematographer, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away today. According to reports, he took his last breath at 10 AM on Sunday. NDTV reported that he had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated in Juhu.

The film and television fraternity is mourning the loss of the noted cinematographer, who carried forward the Sagar family’s legacy in Indian television and cinema.

(This is a developing copy)