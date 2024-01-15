New Delhi: It was just last week that Prerna Arora's upcoming Telugu-Hindi modern love saga was announced, Prerna who is back doing what she loves the most after a minor setback, which didn't stop her to pursue her love for films, was mesmerised by the brilliance of the film '12th Fail' and the concept of restarting in life, with which she resonated the most. Prerna applauded the makers for introducing this to the world.

Prerna Arora, the ace producer known for blockbuster hits like 'Pad Man,' 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,' is now back with another captivating tale of modern love saga set in the backdrop of the film industry, Telugu-Hindi titled 'Hero Heroine.'

The celebrated film-maker, applauding the team of '12th Fail' for their concept, took to Instagram and shared, "I completely resonate with the idea of restarting and getting a second chance in life. The film seems like a perfect representation of that concept. It's amazing how with the support of loved ones and the industry, one can overcome setbacks and begin a new phase.

I firmly believe that everyone deserves opportunities to pursue their passions and start afresh. For me, it's the world of films, and there's no better way to jump into my next project than with a #Restart. My upcoming Telugu-Hindi film is already in progress, and there will be many more exciting announcements coming soon.

I want to express my gratitude to the team behind '12th Fail' for showcasing the message that there is always hope, no matter what challenges we face."

It will be exciting to catch another riveting tale delving into the world of the Hindi film industry from the maker who has given concepts that changed the face of cinema. Apart from this Prerna is also gearing up for other projects, details for the same are under wraps and shall be announced soon.