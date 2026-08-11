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President Droupadi Murmu to honour top artists at Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Ceremony

Droupadi Murmu will present the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for 2024 and 2025 on August 13 in New Delhi, honouring artists across music, dance, theatre, and traditional arts. The awards recognise a wide range of performers, creators, and contributors from classical, folk, and contemporary traditions across India.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu to honour top artists at Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Ceremony
Image Credit: ANI

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President Droupadi Murmu to honour top artists at Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Ceremony
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