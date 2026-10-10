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'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen beaten and robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood

'Pretty Little Liars' actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed at gunpoint outside a West Hollywood grocery store, taking to social media to share bloodied footage and urge authorities to catch the attackers.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen beaten and robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood
Image Credit: IMDb

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