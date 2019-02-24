Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin three-day visit to Morocco

Rabat: Britain`s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the Moroccan city of Casablanca for a three-day visit to the north African country on Saturday

According to the British embassy in Morocco, Harry and Meghan, during the visit, are expected to fly to the town of Asni near the central city of Marrakech to visit a boarding house which was set up with the aim to reduce school drop-out rates among teenage girls, Xinhua news agency reported.

The couple will visit facilities for children with special needs, attend an equestrian event and meet young Moroccan athletes and social entrepreneurs.

The visit to Morocco is expected to be Harry and Meghan`s last official trip outside Britain before their baby`s delivery.