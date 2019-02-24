हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin three-day visit to Morocco

Britain`s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the Moroccan city of Casablanca for a three-day visit to the north African country on Saturday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin three-day visit to Morocco

Rabat: Britain`s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the Moroccan city of Casablanca for a three-day visit to the north African country on Saturday

According to the British embassy in Morocco, Harry and Meghan, during the visit, are expected to fly to the town of Asni near the central city of Marrakech to visit a boarding house which was set up with the aim to reduce school drop-out rates among teenage girls, Xinhua news agency reported.

The couple will visit facilities for children with special needs, attend an equestrian event and meet young Moroccan athletes and social entrepreneurs.

The visit to Morocco is expected to be Harry and Meghan`s last official trip outside Britain before their baby`s delivery.

Tags:
Prince HarryMeghan MarklePrince Harry wife
Next
Story

No one wants to go out with me: Lily Allen

Must Watch

PT4M6S

People pay tribute to martyred DSP, Army man killed in Kulgam encounter