Prince Narula Arrest Controversy: Why Roadies Fame Star Suddenly Found Himself In Middle Of Arrest Rumours

New Delhi: Roadies fame and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has been trending on Google Trends today, January 8. The reality TV star began trending after a video surfaced online that appeared to show him being arrested by police officers. However, it was soon revealed that the clip was fake.

A social media user reacted to the clip and asked AI assistant Grok to verify it, which concluded that the video was “edited.”

Several reports claimed that Narula was allegedly arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case.

“I've checked recent news from sources like India TV, Indian Express, and Times of India, no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation,” Grok’s response read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Rahul143043’. It was posted today and has garnered over 11K views.

The Roadies judge has since broken his silence amid the rumours. In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Prince said, “I was not arrested; this was part of a brand shoot.”

Prince recently grabbed headlines for revealing the face of his daughter, Ekleen.

On the occasion of Guruparb, Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai. On November 5, 2025, Prince uploaded pictures with his wife and daughter Ekleen. He captioned the post, “Waheguru Tera he sab bus sada apne mehr rakhyoo ekleen teh Babaji (sic).”

More details and an official statement are awaited.