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  • /Prince Narula battled anxiety, affected his marriage with Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Was taking 18 tablets a day'

Prince Narula battled anxiety, affected his marriage with Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Was taking 18 tablets a day'

Prince Narula health: He revealed that becoming parents gave both of them (he and Yuvika) a fresh perspective on life and marriage.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Prince Narula battled anxiety, affected his marriage with Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Was taking 18 tablets a day'
Image Credit: File Photo

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