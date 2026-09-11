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Princess Diana’s iconic 'revenge dress' to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York

Princess Diana’s famous Christina Stambolian "revenge dress" is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s New York on December 9, 2026, with an estimated valuation of up to $300,000 following a global exhibition tour.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Princess Diana’s iconic 'revenge dress' to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York
Image Credit: IMDb

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Princess Diana’s iconic 'revenge dress' to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York
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