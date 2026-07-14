/Pritam and Pedro fans review: Internet finds Vir Hirani 'cute', call him 'national crush'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumari Hirani's OTT debut, 'Pritam and Pedro' earned widespread appreciation for its gripping storyline, engaging screenplay, and standout performances from its ensemble cast. It has been directed by Avinash Arun.
Debutant Vir Hirani, whose portrayal of Pritam left the critics and audiences thoroughly impressed. Now, the internet is obsessing over Hirani's looks. Social media is flooded with posts praising him with compliments. From admiring his expressions to calling him irresistibly charming, fans are going all out with their love for Vir.
One user wrote: "Pritam and Pedro dekh ke bas ek hi thought… Vir is so so cute yaar national crush fr"
Another one said: "Bro ek hi sitting mein pura show khatam and why am I lowkey obsessed with Vir now…that smile…new crush unlocked."
One fan wrote: "Pritam and Pedro was actually such a fun watch…and Vir yaar every scene he’s in, he’s just too cute. National crush energy for sure."
Another one said: "Show toh addictive hai hi, but Vir’s cute, charming vibe is unreal."
Vir is the son of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He has made his acting debut in Pritam and Pedro, where he plays a tech-savvy police officer alongside Arshad Warsi. He is a graduate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.
Vir spent years training in theatre and honing his craft before stepping into the spotlight.
Also starring Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, Pritam and Pedro blends cybercrime, comedy, and chaos into a refreshingly entertaining thriller. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. Pritam and Pedro is streaming only on JioHotstar.
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