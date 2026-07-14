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Pritam and Pedro fans review: Internet finds Vir Hirani 'cute', call him 'national crush'

Pritam and Pedro: Vir spent years training in theatre and honing his craft before stepping into the spotlight.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ritika Handoo
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Pritam and Pedro fans review: Internet finds Vir Hirani 'cute', call him 'national crush'
Image Credit: Instagram/@virhirani

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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