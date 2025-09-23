Advertisement
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's Houses Raided Over Luxury Vehicle Tax Evasion

The raids are part of a nationwide operation underway at 30 locations across Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's Houses Raided Over Luxury Vehicle Tax Evasion(Image: IMDb)

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan have landed in legal trouble as Customs officials raided their Kochi residences in connection with a luxury car tax evasion case. As part of a nationwide crackdown codenamed ‘Numkhor’, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs launched raids across Kerala, targeting an alleged network involved in illegal imports and tax evasion, with the state emerging as a key focus area.

(This is a developing story)

