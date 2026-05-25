Priya Banerjee shares cryptic post amid Arya Babbar-Prateik Smita Patil controversy; actor reposts note

New Delhi: Actress Priya Banerjee has grabbed attention online after sharing a cryptic social media post amid the ongoing controversy involving Arya Babbar and Prateik Smita Patil.

While the couple has not directly addressed the matter publicly, Priya’s latest Instagram Story has sparked speculation among social media users, especially after Arya Babbar recently spoke about his strained relationship with Prateik.

The actress wrote, “If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful. #IYKYK.”

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Shortly after Priya shared the note, Prateik Smita Patil reposted it on his own Instagram Story, further fuelling speculation that the message may have been directed at the ongoing discussions surrounding their personal lives.

The controversy began after Arya Babbar, in a recent interview, opened up about the growing distance within the family. He reportedly expressed disappointment over not being included in Prateik and Priya’s wedding celebrations and spoke about feeling hurt over certain personal matters.

Also Read: Prateik Smita Patil Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Father Raj Babbar To His Wedding

His remarks soon became a major talking point online, triggering widespread conversations around the Babbar family dynamic.

Despite the attention surrounding the issue, Priya and Prateik have chosen not to make any direct statements. However, Priya’s cryptic post has now added a fresh layer to the controversy, with social media users trying to decode its meaning.

Prateik Smita Patil gears up for superhero film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prateik Smita Patil is set to play a supervillain in the upcoming film The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman.

The actor recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from his action training sessions on social media. In the video, Prateik was seen stretching, rehearsing fight sequences and practising sword moves for the film.

“There ain’t never no SUPERHEROES without the SUPERVILLAINS. BTS SUPERVILLAIN action sequence prep. In cinemas May 29,” he wrote alongside the post.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Durgesh Kumar and others.

Prateik, son of veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, made his acting debut in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

He has since appeared in films such as Dhobi Ghat, Aarakshan, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore and Sikandar. He was last seen in HIT: The Third Case starring Nani.