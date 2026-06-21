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Priya Dutt's emotional Father's Day tribute to Sunil Dutt wins hearts

Priya Dutt marked Father's Day with a touching tribute to her late father, Sunil Dutt, sharing rare family photographs and a heartfelt message. The emotional post also celebrated her husband Owen, whom she described as a wonderful father to their sons.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Priya Dutt's emotional Father's Day tribute to Sunil Dutt wins hearts
Image Credit: Priya Dutt, Instagram

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