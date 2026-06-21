Priya Dutt's emotional Father's Day tribute to Sunil Dutt wins hearts

Mumbai: On the occasion of Father’s Day, Priya Dutt shared an emotional tribute remembering her father, legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt. Taking to Instagram, she reflected on his enduring love, values, and influence. She stated that his presence continues to guide and inspire her even after his passing. Priya Dutt shared a series of rare black and white photos featuring her family and wrote, “On Father’s Day, my heart is with two very special men My father, Sunil Dutt, whose love and values continue to inspire me long after his passing And my husband, Owen, who has been my unwavering support and a wonderful father to our sons One gave me the foundation for life, and the other walks beside me through it Both have been great fathers Happy Father’s Day.”