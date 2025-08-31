Priya Marathe Dies At 38 After Long Battle With Cancer; Subodh Bhave Pens Emotional Note

Mumbai: Actor Priya Marathe, known for her roles in 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Kasamh Se', died at the age of 38.



She had reportedly been battling cancer for more than two years and passed away at her home in Mira Road, Mumbai.



Priya's 'cousin' and actor Subodh Bhave took to Instagram to share an emotional note and remember her not just as an actor but as a family member. In his post, he described her as a "great actress" and spoke about the bond they shared as cousins.



''Priya Marathe A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable. She played every role with great heart and harmony," Bhave wrote.



He also shared that her health struggles worsened during the series Tu Metshi Navane, but her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe, stood strongly by her side throughout. Calling her a "fighter," Subodh said her spirit remained remarkable, even during the most difficult times.



"She was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Fighting with him she started working again. She again went in front of the audience with her simply beautiful acting through the drama, serial. But that cancer didn't leave her back. Once again her trouble jumped during our series "Tu Metshi Navane". Her partner throughout this journey @shantanusmoghe was strongly with her. My sister was a fighter, But finally her strength fell short," he added.

Bidding his final goodbye, Bhave concluded, "A heartfelt tribute to you, Priya. I pray that you find peace wherever you are. Om Shanti."



Priya began her acting journey with the Marathi show 'Ya Sukhano Ya' in 2005 before transitioning to Hindi television with 'Kasamh Se'. She gained nationwide fame as Varsha in 'Pavitra Rishta', which made her a household name. Over the years, she appeared in popular shows such as 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain,' 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', 'Uttaran', and 'Maharana Pratap.' She also acted in Marathi films like 'Umne Jeena Seekh Liya' and 'Ti Ani Itar.'