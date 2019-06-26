Priya Prakash Varrier sings her first romantic song, shares video clip—Watch

New Delhi: The 'wink' sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has now turned a singer. The young and happening star has crooned her maiden romantic track and shared a link of the same on social media. Priya took to her Instagram and posted about it.

Priya wrote in the caption: “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt!Do watch the full video if you haven’t by clicking the link in my bio. @kailasmenon2000 @iamnareshiyer @prarun @niranj_maniyanpillaraju @rajishavijayan.”

The romantic track 'Nee Mazhavillu Pole' is a part of director PR Arun's sports flick, 'Finals'. She has sung it along with Naresh Iyer. The music is composed by Kailas Menon and the lyrics are penned by Sreerekha Bhaskaran.

The Malayalam sports movie stars Rajisha Vijayan in the titular role of a cyclist.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame after her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.