Priyadarshan says Rajpal Yadav was 'too innocent', got caught in a trap amid legal row

New Delhi: Filmmaker Priyadarshan has spoken about actor Rajpal Yadav after the actor recently received interim bail in a cheque bounce case.





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The 'Hera Pheri' director, who has worked with Rajpal in several films over two decades, described him as an "innocent" person who got caught in a "trap".Rajpal Yadav was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. The actor had taken Rs 5 crore from businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, and with interest and penalties, the amount later increased to Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 1.5 crore and has been granted interim bail until March 18.Speaking about Yadav and their long friendship, Priyadarshan said he has known the actor for many years and believes he is one of the most genuine people in the industry."My relationship with Rajpal, I have known him for many years, and I would say that he is the most innocent actor I have ever seen," he said."This guy was so innocent that he got into a trap, and for that, our relationship will never change. If it had been somebody else, so many people would not have come together to help him. There were so many people ready to help him because they understand how innocent this guy is. You can see the innocence in his face, and the same innocence is also in his heart," he added.Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav have worked together in many Hindi comedy films over the years. Their collaborations include movies like 'Hungama,' 'Garam Masala,' 'Malamaal Weekly,' 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'Bhagam Bhaag,' 'Dhol,' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.'