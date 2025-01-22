Advertisement
PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Wears A Backless Bold Top; Gets Trolled & Called New Urfi Javed

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Bold Outfit Sparks Trolling; Compared to Urfi Javed

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Wears A Backless Bold Top; Gets Trolled & Called New Urfi Javed

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her stylish and daring fashion choices, recently stepped out in a bold, backless silver top paired with blue distressed denim. While her outfit made heads turn, it also invited a wave of trolling on social media.

Spotted outside a public venue, Priyanka flaunted her glamorous look, exuding confidence as she posed for the paparazzi. The metallic halter top and high-waisted jeans gave her an edgy, modern vibe, but the backless design drew mixed reactions online.

Some netizens began drawing comparisons between Priyanka and Urfi Javed, who is often known for her unconventional and experimental fashion sense. Comments like, “Another Urfi Javed in the making,” and “Why are celebs following Urfi’s style?” filled the comment sections of viral posts featuring Priyanka’s look.

 

While the trolls made their presence known, Priyanka’s fans were quick to come to her defence. Many applauded her for breaking the mould and experimenting with her style. Supporters commented, “She’s rocking it with confidence, and that’s what matters,” and “Priyanka’s style is bold and unique; let her be!”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who gained immense popularity from her stint in Bigg Boss 16, has become a favourite among paparazzi and fans alike for her fashion choices. Whether it’s casual outings or red-carpet appearances, she never shies away from making a statement.

While trolling remains a reality for celebrities experimenting with bold looks, Priyanka’s ability to carry herself with grace and confidence proves that she’s unfazed by criticism. As comparisons with Urfi Javed continue, Priyanka’s individuality and star power ensure that she remains in the spotlight.

Fashion is about expression, and Priyanka seems determined to use it as a canvas for her unique style, no matter the chatter.

