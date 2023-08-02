Priyanka Chopra And Hubby Nick Jonas's July Photo Dump Has Unseen Candid Moments With Daughter Malti

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Tuesday, shared pictures from last month, and undoubtedly his July photo dump acted as a feast for the eyes. In one of the images, Nick's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra is seen sitting in Nick's lap.

The other picture shows daughter Nick and Priyanka's daughter hanging poolside and on the beach with them.

Nick also shared a picture from Priyanka's birthday celebrations. The 'Mary Kom' star turned 41 on July 18. "July was a movie," Nick captioned the post, leaving fans in awe. Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, "Nick is serving husband goals." "Jiju is goals," another one wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet. Nick, on the other hand, was last seen in Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'.In the project, Jonas played a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral.