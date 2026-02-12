Priyanka Chopra becomes first Indian actor to grace Variety U.S. cover twice

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has once again captured international attention as she graces the cover of Variety U.S. Magazine for the second time, marking a historic milestone in her career. With this achievement, Chopra becomes the only Indian actor to feature on the prestigious publication’s U.S. cover twice, following her first appearance in 2018.

The latest cover highlights Priyanka’s continued influence and growing stature in global entertainment, reflecting her sustained relevance across both Indian and international industries.

Her Hollywood journey has been shaped by several landmark moments. Chopra made history as the first South Asian actor to headline an American network drama series with Quantico. Her portrayal of FBI agent Alex Parrish earned her a People’s Choice Award and introduced her to a worldwide audience, paving the way for broader representation in mainstream television.

Since then, she has continued to expand her global footprint. In 2025, Priyanka starred in the action film Heads of State, sharing screen space with major Hollywood stars and further establishing herself in big-budget cinema. She will next be seen in the high-octane action thriller The Bluff, where she plays the intense character Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a role that has already generated strong global buzz.

On the Indian front, Priyanka is set to make her Telugu film debut with Varanasi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. The project is considered one of the most ambitious upcoming ventures in Indian cinema and has become one of the most talked-about films in recent times.

Beyond acting, Priyanka Chopra remains one of India’s most prominent global representatives. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she continues to advocate for children’s rights and social causes. Her work across international brand collaborations and creative industries has consistently spotlighted Indian talent and South Asian narratives on global platforms.

Adding to an already milestone-filled year, Priyanka is also set to headline the 23rd India Conference at Harvard University on February 14–15, 2026. Organised by students at Harvard, the conference carries the theme “The India We Imagine” and will explore India’s evolving identity through business, policy, and culture — a subject that closely aligns with Priyanka’s own journey of bridging worlds through cinema and activism.

Her return to the Variety U.S. cover is being seen as more than just a personal achievement. It underscores her position as a consistent and influential global figure who has successfully transitioned from a Bollywood star to an established Hollywood presence.

Nearly a decade after her first cover appearance, Priyanka Chopra continues to redefine what it means to be a global Indian star — firmly placing India in the international spotlight once again.